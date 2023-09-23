Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory messages to wives of Saudi King, Crown Prince on 93rd National Day

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), sent two congratulatory messages to the wife of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Her Royal Highness Princess Fahda bint Falah bin Sultan Al Hathleen; and to the wife of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah bint Mashour bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In her message to Princess Fahda, Sheikha Fatimasaid, “I am pleased to extend to Your Highness my warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A precious anniversary of the unification of the beloved Kingdom that represents the heart of the Arab and Islamic worlds. It is my sincere pleasure to express the pride and admiration of the UAE leadership and people for the blissful development journey of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, who have achieved remarkable growth, progress, and prosperity for the Saudi people, thanks to their insightful vision and pioneering efforts in building a more prosperous and developed society. We pray to Allah Almighty to bless the leadership of the Kingdom with continued health and success, and grant more progress and prosperity to the people of Saudi Arabia.”

In her message to Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah bint Mashour bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said, "With deep appreciation and pride, I am pleased to extend to Your Highness my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which coincides with the prosperity, successes, and achievements that the Kingdom is witnessing in all political, economic, social, scientific, cultural, and developmental fields at all levels, thanks to the wise leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia,, and and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister. On this precious occasion, the UAE leadership and people are pleased to share the celebrations of the sisterly Kingdom on its national day, out of the deep, fraternal and historical ties between the two nations which will remain a unique model of brotherhood and cohesion between Arab and Islamic countries and peoples. We pray to God Almighty to bless the Saudi leadership people with continued security, safety, progress, prosperity, and development."