SCI delegation concludes visit to Mauritania and Senegal

SHARJAH, 24th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The delegation of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), headed by Dr. Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Director of the association in Al Dhaid, concluded the visit to Mauritania and Senegal.

The visit comes in implementation of the annual plan, and in accordance with reports and studies on the projects best suited to cover the needs of the areas in need, in order to complete the important humanitarian projects being implemented.

The delegation’s 2-week visit, included the opening and inspection of projects implemented in both countries, and visiting sponsored orphans to check on their living and educational conditions.

The delegation visited many projects and verified their implementation and compliance with the agreed upon conditions.

The delegation also visited 8,220 sponsored orphans, and submitted reports to the sponsors, in confirmation of the principle of transparency to which the association is committed in all its charitable and humanitarian work.

The delegation began by inspecting the projects implemented in the Republic of Mauritania, in addition to distributing more than 150 food baskets to eligible families in the presence of a number of government officials, as well as distributing 200 similar baskets in Senegal.

Ali Muhammad Al Rashidi, head of the Resources and Investment Sector and a member of the association’s delegation, said that the visit included the opening of the Al Rih Al Mursalah Centre in Senegal, which consists of two schools for memorising the Holy Quran and studying Islamic sciences, as well as teaching other sciences.

Many different projects that SCI had implemented earlier were also visited, such as the Joud School for teaching the Holy Quran, the Dirham Al Hamd Mosque, and other important and vital projects that aim to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of the people of those regions.

