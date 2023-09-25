Dubai Press Club launches ‘DXB Media Tech Fest’

DUBAI, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) – The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the American University in Dubai (AUD), today announced the launch of ‘DXB Media Tech Fest’, a new platform dedicated to equipping media students with the skills and tools required to excel in their chosen field. The initiative was announced on the sidelines of the inaugural Youth Media Forum held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The announcement of the launch of ‘DXB Media Tech Fest’ was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of DPC; and Elias Bou Saab, Executive Vice President at AUD, in addition to several media students and representatives of youth councils in the UAE.

Bou Saab commented: “We are proud of the partnership between the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication at the American University in Dubai and the Dubai Press Club to introduce ‘DXB Media Tech Fest’. This innovative platform is designed to empower young media creators with knowledge of the latest developments in the fields of media and technology. The announcement also perfectly aligns with the objectives of the Youth Media Forum to empower the youth to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the media sector.”

Al Marri said: “We are delighted to launch this new initiative, which further strengthens the partnership between the Dubai Press Club and the American University in Dubai. This initiative aims to cultivate a new generation of talented media professionals with the qualifications to navigate the transformations in the industry and make positive contributions to shaping the future of media. This endeavour also aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower and encourage youth so they can assume leading roles within various sectors.”

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club (DPC), said the collaborative initiative with AUD reflects Dubai’s commitment to building the capabilities of the youth, as they are a fundamental pillar in shaping the future.

“Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai places utmost importance on empowering youth to achieve excellence in the media sector. The launch of ‘DXB Media Tech Fest’ embodies this vision, with the aim of consistently equipping youth with cutting-edge skills and knowledge” she said.

Ali Jaber, Dean of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication (MBRSC), observed: “‘DXB Media Tech Fest’ will serve as a platform that converges media and technology, leveraging the most recent advancements in the industry. Hosted at MBRSC, our objective within this initiative is to create a contemporary programme that remains in tune with the swift transformations shaping the media profession.”

The launch of ‘DXB Media Tech Fest’ is part of broader efforts to encourage media students to embrace the most significant advancements in the media sector and acquaint themselves with innovative ideas.

The inaugural Youth Media Forum held today featured a riveting line-up of sessions and workshops led by experts from international media organisations, with deliberations focusing on the key factors that drive excellence and capacity development of young media professionals in a fast-evolving media landscape.

Sessions at the Youth Media Forum discussed ways of equipping the next generation of media professionals with the capabilities required to adeptly navigate the challenges of the media environment of the future.