Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council

DUBAI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council (DMC), today met with His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), on the sidelines of the 21st Arab Media Forum.

The meeting addressed the role of the GCC's Secretariat in fostering collaboration among its six member states, particularly in the realm of economics, given their substantial combined GDP that represents the eighth largest economy in the world. His Highness also commended the efforts of His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi in advancing pan-Gulf collaboration and opening up new channels of cooperation between GCC countries and the international community, with the aim of bolstering the region's influential global standing.

Discussions during the meeting also delved into the role of media in conveying the ambitious plans of GCC members, and promoting its major accomplishments and key events hosted in the region such as the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, which will take place in Dubai in November this year.

His Highness also met with His Excellency Dr. Ramzan Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Minister of Information Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Excellency Karam Gabr, Head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, Egypt.

The meeting reviewed means of promoting collaboration in the media sector to further enhance the ability of Arab media to unlock new opportunities and navigate challenges, as well as support ambitious development plans for the region across sectors.

The meetings were attended by Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, and Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, along with a number of senior officials.

