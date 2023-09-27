Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination launches dairy production facility in Al Ain, embracing 'Made in UAE' slogan

AL AIN, 27th September ,2023(WAM)-- The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has opened a new dairy production facility in Al Quaa, Al Ain Region, embracing 'Made in UAE' slogan.

This is the second facility of its kind, after the cheese and dairy products factory in Abu Dhabi. The initiative aims to establish a distinguished economic entity with active participation from people of determination, contributing to the economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The new facility has created nine job opportunities for people of determination, who have been recruited to work in the field and have been trained to acquire the necessary skills and expertise. This is a success story in the foundation's efforts to empower and integrate their members into the job market and society.

The dairy production facility is part of the foundation's wider efforts to develop workshops and vocational training that support the country's economic and commercial directions within the framework of “Made in the UAE” slogan.

A facility in the Al Quaa is helping to encourage entrepreneurship among citizens by supporting farmers and herders. The facility does this by meeting the daily production requirements of dairy products from these farms, and then marketing the products through one of the private sector outlets in Al Quaa city. This aligns with the country's goals for projects and economic entities that contribute to the development of the local community.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan, the Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said that the inauguration of the new facility in the Al Quaa is aligned with the visionary guidance of the leadership and is part of the foundation's efforts to establish economic entities in remote areas through its care and rehabilitation centers spread across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is also part of Zayed Higher Organization's continuous efforts to enhance the role of the nation's sons and daughters, continuously providing opportunities for them to participate in various vital sectors, while focusing on supporting and developing the capabilities of its members, people of determination, to make them productive individuals in society who play a fundamental role in its development.

The new facility will market products produced by people of determination carrying the bee logo and open new markets for them, enhance the competitiveness of these industries and products, and work on increasing their marketing rates, which will greatly benefit the country's economy as a whole and the workers in this project, who are people of determination, in terms of employment opportunities and recruitment they will provide.