Ministry of the Interior hosts international conference for law enforcement agencies in London

LONDON, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Ministry of the Interior, represented by the Police Attaché in London, hosted the annual conference of the Association of Police Attachés and Foreign Liaison Officers in the United Kingdom for 2023.

The conference reviewed a number of projects and initiatives that serve the security and police field and law enforcement agencies around the world, presented by prominent speakers from the UAE Ministry of Interior and other entities. British law enforcement as well as experts from the United Nations and international organizations.

The International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), led by the UAE Ministry of Interior in a long-term strategic partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs to combat crimes affecting the environment, was reviewed.