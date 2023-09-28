Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Chinese Embassy's reception on National Day

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended a reception hosted by Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, today on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The function, which was held in St. Regis Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM); several senior officials; members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE; and a crowd of members of the Chinese community residing in the country.

Ambassador Zhang Yiming praised the strong relations between the two friendly peoples, and the sincere desire of the leaderships of the two countries to strengthen them in various fields, adding that bilateral relations have witnessed great growth and development in the past few years.

The UAE is home to nearly 400, 000 Chinese citizens and around 6000 Chinese companies are operating in the UAE, he added.

He expressed China's great interest in furthering the UAE-China's strategic partnership and deepening bilateral cooperation for the best interest of their peoples.

