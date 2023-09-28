Saqr Ghobash meets Speaker of Iranian Parliament

JOHANNESBURG, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of improving their cooperation and highlighted the key role of parliaments in boosting their ties through holding bilateral meetings to exchange expertise and parliamentary best practices.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Ghobash said the UAE’s membership in the BRICS group underscores its keenness to support the values of pluralism in promoting peace and development worldwide.

The UAE believes that cooperation and strong relations can help achieve future regional security, he added, stressing the importance of joint action to achieve states' best interests and strengthen world peace and security.

Parliamentary cooperation can help achieve convergence on regional and international matters of mutual concern, especially during international gatherings such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the BRICS group, he further added.