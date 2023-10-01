House of Wisdom and King Faisal Centre sign MoU to organise exhibition of rare manuscripts in Sharjah

RIYADH, 1st October, 2023 (WAM) -- The House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah signed a cooperation agreement with the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) to spearhead the forthcoming “Takwin: Science and Creativity” exhibition in Sharjah, scheduled to commence on December 6th and run for a duration of three months.

The ‘Takwin’ exhibition will showcase exceptional collections of historical Islamic manuscripts, highlighting the pioneering contributions of ancient Muslim scholars to preserving human civilisation and advancing knowledge in diverse fields such as astronomy, medicine, engineering, mathematics, and zoology. These venerable repositories of wisdom will be unveiled for the first time beyond the borders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering audiences in Sharjah and the UAE an exceptional opportunity to experience this rich cultural heritage.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Turki AlFaisal, KFCRIS Chairman, who welcomed Marwa Al Aqroubi, HoW Executive Director, and with her delegation at the Center. The signing was also attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha bint Mohammed AlFaisal, KFCRIS Secretary-General; HRH Prince Khalid bin Saud Abdullah AlFaisal, Director of Faisal Family Archives (Dārat Āl Faiṣal); and Mr. Ibrahim Aldeghaither, Assistant to the KFCRIS Secretary-General.

Under the agreement, the HoW will be granted the honour of presenting a carefully curated assortment of genuine historical manuscripts and invaluable artefacts, held by the KFCRIS.

The agreement was signed by Marwa Al Aqroubi from HoW and Mr. Ibrahim Aldeghaither from the KFCRIS. Following discussions unfolded around the methodologies and procedures of manuscript loaning to the House of Wisdom, along with deliberations on fostering future collaboration, and augmenting cultural and knowledge exchange between the esteemed institutions.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Al Aqroubi stated: “This agreement strengthens the cooperative relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is a significant step towards enhancing cultural and scientific exchange with a renowned cultural and scientific centre in the region, fulfilling the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in making Sharjah a hub for culture and heritage, and introducing young generations to the rich Islamic intellectual history in various sciences and arts.”

She added: “The historical manuscripts featured in the exhibition are genuine relics of our region's history, showcasing the rich interplay between Islamic and Arab civilizations with others through the exchange and advancement of human knowledge. These documents offer priceless perspectives and scientific breakthroughs, acting as a wellspring of inspiration that sparks a multitude of research opportunities for scholars.”

Mr. Aldeghaither said: “The signing of this agreement serves as an important step to enhance cooperation between the KFCRIS and HoW in Sharjah. Holding the ‘Takwin: Science and Creativity’ exhibition at HoW will highlight our rich Arab and Islamic heritage in various sciences, as well as the significant role that the Islamic civilization played in science and creativity. This reflects KFCRIS’s commitment to aligning with peer entities across the region in the realm of heritage and science, to achieve our mission of preserving the Arab and Islamic heritage and promoting its values. We hope this exhibition will serve to introduce this invaluable heritage to the audience of Sharjah and the sisterly UAE in general.”

