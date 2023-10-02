Saif bin Zayed meets with Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2023 (WAM) – Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met today with the Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Kubrakov, and his accompanying delegation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in police and security matters. H.H., along with Kubrakov, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the UAE and Belarusian governments, aiming to recognize and replace driving licenses, simplifying procedures for citizens of both nations during visits and residence.

Furthermore, a security cooperation agreement was signed to bolster efforts in combating terrorism and crimes while fostering knowledge exchange in the police and security domains.

The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, as well as other ministry officers. Andrei Loshnok, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the UAE, and Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs officials, including Alexander Shastela, Director of Internal Affairs, and Mikhail Starkovich, Director of International Cooperation, were also present.