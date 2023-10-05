UAE President reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's unity during meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, who arrived earlier today in the UAE.

During the meeting at Qasr Al-Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Lebanese Prime Minister and expressed his wishes for Lebanon to enjoy stability, security, and prosperity and achieve development that meets the aspirations of its people.

The two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance ties in various fields, including development and economy, to serve the interests of both countries.

Both sides discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and efforts to identify solutions to current challenges.

The two sides also agreed to take the necessary steps to reopen the UAE Embassy in Beirut and establish a joint committee to develop a mechanism to facilitate the issuance of entry visas for Lebanese citizens to the UAE.

His Highness and the Lebanese Prime Minister also exchanged views on various Arab and international issues.

His Highness emphasised the strength of relations binding the UAE and Lebanon, noting that the UAE has continued to stand by the Lebanese people since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness underscored the UAE's unwavering stance on the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Lebanon and its unwavering support for the Lebanese people. His Highness reaffirmed that the UAE's position towards Lebanon is based on its support for all measures that preserve its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial unity and serve the interests of its people.

His Highness expressed his wishes for the prosperity, stability, and harmony of Lebanon, stating that the UAE seeks to witness Lebanon playing an active role on the regional and international stages as a strong, cohesive, and active nation.

Mikati expressed his deep appreciation to His Highness for the consistent support provided by the UAE to Lebanon. He emphasised that this assistance has positively impacted the Lebanese people and that the UAE's sincere commitment and support have strengthened Lebanon's ability to address various challenges.