UAE condemns terrorist attack that targeted security forces in Niger

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted security forces in the northwestern region of the Republic of the Niger, which resulted in deaths and injuries to numerous soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aiming at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Republic of the Niger and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.