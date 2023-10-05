Friday 06 October 2023 - 4:09:17 am
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with British Shadow Foreign Secretary

LONDON, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met here with David Lammy, the British Shadow Foreign Secretary and Member of Parliament, to discuss friendship relations and the “partnership for the future,” and its role in growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions also covered the agenda of COP 28, which the UAE will host next November and December. In this regard, they stressed the importance of adopting ambitious global measures to advance climate action, in addition to consolidating partnerships in the field of renewable and clean energy.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the historical friendship and growing strategic partnership between the two countries, stressing that the UAE and the United Kingdom are working together to achieve sustainable prosperity.

Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK,attended the meeting.

