Friday 06 October 2023 - 4:09:24 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Thu 05-10-2023 23:13 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack that targeted military college in Syria


ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) –The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military college in Homs, in central Syria, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aiming at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere ‏condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic, ‏and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Tariq Al Fahaam

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums