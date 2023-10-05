UAE condemns terrorist attack that targeted military college in Syria

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) –The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military college in Homs, in central Syria, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aiming at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere ‏condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic, ‏and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.