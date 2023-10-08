UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today to French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for further collaboration to advance the development ambitions of both countries.

The two leaders also discussed the latest regional developments and stated their shared belief in the importance of dialogue and communication to bring about an end to conflict and protect the lives of civilians.

His Highness and Macron urged restraint on all sides and reiterated the importance of supporting all efforts to establish peace and stability across the region for the benefit of all nations and their people.