'Cordoba Nights' concert celebrates Andalusian culture, heritage

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The 'Cordoba Nights' concert, held at the Emirates Palace Theatre in Abu Dhabi as part of the Andalusia: History and Civilisation Initiative, showcased the rich artistic legacy of Arab culture in Spain.

The concert, the first of many artistic activities planned by the initiative, was attended by Mohamed Al Murr, Head of the Andalusia: History and Civilisation Initiative Committee, and other notable guests and concluded at the Emirates Palace tonight.

The concert featured diverse musical performances that reflected the rich and diverse heritage of Andalusia, blending symphonic masterpieces with an Andalusian touch. It involved members of the Spanish Royal Orchestra led by the renowned conductor, Inma Shara, alongside an Arab music ensemble under the direction of Arab composer Jafar Sadiq.

The concert fused art and heritage and highlighted the deep cultural ties between the UAE and Spain. Al Murr explained how the concert enabled the audience to closely explore the fusion of Arab and Spanish cultures within the Andalusian artistic heritage.

The event marked the start of the initiative's artistic programme, which aims to celebrate the role of art in encouraging communication and cultural exchange between the East and the West, emphasising its significance as a universal language that unites peoples and cultures.