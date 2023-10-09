Tuesday 10 October 2023 - 4:04:45 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Mon 09-10-2023 22:11 PM

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan

  • ولي عهد أبوظبي يحضر حفل زفاف ذياب بن خليفة بن سلطان آل نهيان
  • ولي عهد أبوظبي يحضر حفل زفاف ذياب بن خليفة بن سلطان آل نهيان
  • ولي عهد أبوظبي يحضر حفل زفاف ذياب بن خليفة بن سلطان آل نهيان
  • ولي عهد أبوظبي يحضر حفل زفاف ذياب بن خليفة بن سلطان آل نهيان
  • ولي عهد أبوظبي يحضر حفل زفاف ذياب بن خليفة بن سلطان آل نهيان
Video Image

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a wedding reception hosted by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain, for the marriage of Sheikh Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Several senior officials and family members also attended the reception, which was held today at the Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi.

Hatem Mohamed

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums