Mansoor bin Mohammed launches platform to enable public to report economic crimes

DUBAI, 9th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, today launched a platform to enable the public to report economic crimes. The move is aimed at enhancing community engagement in flagging such crimes, given their negative implications on the wider community, the business sector in general and the national economy as a whole.

The launch event was held on the sidelines of the second edition of the Al Ameen Forum, which commenced on Monday at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) under the theme 'Security as the Pillar of the Modern Economy ... The Fourth Industrial Revolution'.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor commended all efforts to bolster security systems to safeguard the economies of Dubai and the UAE and highlighted the importance of increased community involvement in protecting the national economy. Such participation would reinforce mechanisms in place to combat such crimes, he added.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also emphasised the significance of constant preparedness to address challenges that may impede efforts to harness the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and digital transformation. He highlighted Dubai’s commitment to remove all potential disruptions to growth and development.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor further said Dubai seeks to maintain the highest standards and international best practices related to economic security, consistent with its status as a global business and financial hub. This commitment, he added, ensures the highest level of protection for Dubai’s unique development model that has created an environment that promotes business growth and robust public-private partnerships.

The new platform to report economic crimes, which is part of the Economic Security Center of Dubai, seeks to boost community engagement and interaction among citizens, residents or visitors. It also serves as an additional channel to report economic crimes including money laundering, terror funding, bribery, forgery and embezzlement that could potentially impact Dubai’s economy or its resources.

Those flagging such crimes are required to furnish evidence pointing to the violations, if such details are known to them. In the interest of due legal process, members of the public should steer clear of any investigations of their own to collate evidence, since this responsibility is vested solely in authorised entities tasked with following up incidents reported to the Center.

His Excellency Faisal bin Selaitin, Executive Director of the Economic Security Center of Dubai, said the launch of the platform reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to protect Dubai’s economy and bolster the economic security apparatus.

The confidentiality of all those stepping forward to report such offences would be ensured to encourage wholehearted public participation, His Excellency Selaitin added.

The launch of the platform is aligned with the Center’s efforts to proactively safeguard the local economy and provide distinctive services aligned with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to cement the city’s position as one of the world’s top economic hubs.

The Economic Security Center of Dubai was established in 2016 to strengthen the emirate’s legal and economic security framework and combat corruption and economic crimes.

