Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation sends emergency medical, food aid to Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation has provided emergency aid to the victims of the earthquakes that struck the Herat province in Afghanistan recently, in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Trustees.

The humanitarian aid provided by the Foundation, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, included food, medical aid, and other supplies for those affected by the quake.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director General of the Foundation, stressed the importance of working as expeditiously as possible to secure aid for the victims and to mitigate the impact of the disaster they are experiencing under the current tragic circumstances.

“This humanitarian aid stems from the Foundation's commitment to its humanitarian role and charitable goals through providing assistance to those in need, both inside and outside the country,” he added.