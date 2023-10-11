‘AI could automate everyday tasks in the next 18 months’, says PwC Middle East

DUBAI, 11th October, 2023 (WAM) – PwC Middle East expects Generative AI (GenAI) to be able to automate a significant part of day-to-day tasks in the next 18-20 months.

Speaking at the panel discussion, GenAI Today, AGI Tomorrow, at the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI on Wednesday, Ali Hosseini, Chief Digital Officer at PwC Middle East, said evolution to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is imminent, rather than a “distant dream”.

Hosseini, along with Stephen Anderson, Partner, Strategy and Markets Leader at PwC Middle East, explained how we can now get a new idea to market in 20 minutes using GenAI. He said: “AI and humans can collaborate, augmenting each other's capabilities to drive innovation and efficiency across industries.”

He highlighted the need to stay up to date with the latest GenAI tools and capabilities, noting improvements in ChatGPT accuracy with latest plugins.

Hosseini said: “AI can now be utilized for market assessments, pricing strategies and competitive analysis, using the impressive capabilities of tools, such as Midjourney and Leonardo. These, along with others, are transforming the way we design and create digital content. It not only saves time but also enhances the quality of our output.”

Anderson and Hosseini stressed the need for transparency, acknowledging that AI models have limitations in terms of data accuracy and potential biases. They emphasised the importance of establishing frameworks and educating teams to work effectively with AI, ensuring ethical and productive AI implementation.

Anderson commended the UAE's role in the global AI landscape, citing innovations like Falcon, the generative AI model developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII). He highlighted Dubai's readiness for exponential change, emphasizing that AI is not eliminating jobs but rather transforming them.

"AI holds the key to addressing challenges such as climate change and sustainability. It is an exciting time, and technology is our ally in overcoming these hurdles," he said.

Hosseini said: "AI will touch every aspect of our lives and industries, creating new jobs that require different skill sets."

During the assembly, PwC hosted a side session titled, ‘The Rise of Open Source: LLM Deep Dive and Open-Source Frameworks’. It offered a comprehensive exploration of key topics in the realm of AI. Featuring demos and discussions on multi-agent systems, PwC experts delved into crucial concepts such as the rise of AI, model sizes, usage, and the intricacies of quantization.

PwC also hosted an exhibit titled ‘Industry Use Cases in Generative AI​’, showcasing how generative AI is being deployed across various sectors to enhance efficiency and productivity.

The Dubai Assembly for Generative AI brings together more than 1,800 officials, experts, and decision-makers from around the world. Organised by the Dubai Future Foundation, the GenAI Assembly takes place on 11-12 October at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071.

More than 70 keynote speakers are participating in around 45 sessions and 12 exhibitions. The event covers five main themes, including Generative AI 101, Generative AI Sector Deep Dives, Governments, Regulators and Generative AI, Generative AI and Other Emerging Technologies, and Big Tech vs. Emerging Startups.