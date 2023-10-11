Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of the Happiness and Positivity Council

AJMAN, 11th October, 2023 (WAM) - Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, chaired the meeting of the Happiness and Positivity Council at the Ministry of Interior, which was held in the building of the Police Sports and Shooting Club in Ajman.

The meeting reviewed a number of projects and initiatives related to developing the work system with the aim of improving the level of services provided. The results of strategic indicators, plans of the main sectors and their efforts in all areas of police work, and ways to ensure continuity and sustainability of the feeling of security were also discussed.

