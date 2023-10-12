Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar heads UAE delegation participating in Council of the League of Arab States meeting

CAIRO, 12th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in the meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Ministerial level, for an extraordinary session held at the request of the State of Palestine, and headed by the Kingdom of Morocco, which is currently holding the presidency of the League. The session discussed ways of political action at the Arab and international levels to halt attacks on the Occupied Palestinian Territories following the recent unprecedented escalation in the Gaza Strip.



The meeting discussed the recent developments and the escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, and adopted a resolution that included an emphasis on the immediate cessation of Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip and escalation in the area and its surroundings.



The resolution called on all parties to exercise restraint, and condemned the killing and targeting of civilians on both sides. It also stressed the necessity of protecting civilians, and condemned the aggression against the Palestinians. Furthermore, it underscored the urgency of ending the blockade on the Gaza Strip, and the delivering of essential humanitarian aid, food and fuel, and highlighted that regional security and stability requires the attaining of a just and lasting peace, which entails achieving a two-state solution, and establishing the Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting discussed providing relief and medical aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and supporting the Palestinian National Authority.