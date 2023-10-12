UAE participates in IORA meetings, renews commitment to enhance sustainable development, partnership in Indian Ocean region

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in the Indian Ocean Rim Association’s (IORA) 23rd Council of Ministers meeting and the 25th Committee of Senior Officials meeting, which were held in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo from 9th to 11th October.

The UAE delegation was led by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and included the participation of Khaled Nasser Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

During the meetings, which were chaired by Sri Lanka and held under the theme ‘Strengthening the Regional Architecture: Reinforcing Indian Ocean Identity’, HE Al Sayegh underscored that by promoting and reinforcing a unified regional identity, IORA member states are better able to address a range of global challenges, including climate change.

Al Sayegh reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing inclusive growth and prosperity within the Indian Ocean region, as well as its continued support for IORA’s critical role as the region’s primary multilateral body. The UAE also pledged to continue supporting actionable policies that strengthen the development and sustainability of IORA member states.

Furthermore, Al Sayegh stressed the importance of active participation and cooperation within the presidency of COP28, which will be held from 30th November to 12th December this year. He encouraged all IORA member states to leverage the opportunities provided by the upcoming climate conference to promote global cooperation on critical environmental issues.

The UAE joined IORA in 1999 and chaired the organization between 2019 and 2021. IORA was established in 1997 to promote regional cooperation, prosperity, and growth in the Indian Ocean region through joint action in areas such as maritime security and safety, trade and investment, fisheries management, disaster risk management, tourism and cultural exchange, academic, scientific and technological cooperation, women’s economic empowerment, and the Blue Economy.