Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan heads UAE delegation to fourth meeting of Quint Group on Somalia

ANKARA, 12th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation to the fourth meeting of the Quint Group on Somalia, which was held in the Turkish capital Ankara, and included the participation of representatives of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Türkiye, the United States and the United Kingdom. The meeting discussed ways to enhance regional cooperation and coordination regarding the current situation in Somalia.

During the meeting, the UAE affirmed its commitment to supporting Somalia and continuing its efforts to enhance stability, security and development in the country.

This meeting follows the third meeting of the Quint Group, which was held in Qatar last June.