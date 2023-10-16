National Career Exhibition, International Education Show to Kick Off at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The 25th edition of the National Career Exhibition and the 19th edition of the International Education Show, held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will kick off on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The events, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expect a high participant turnout. These include ministries, private and government institutions, banking and financial companies, over 100 educational and academic institutions, major national and global universities and institutes, and several public and private agencies showcasing numerous career and professional development opportunities.

The National Career Exhibition, from 17th to 19th October, will present the latest employment trends and future work opportunities in numerous sectors, especially renewable energy, green building, and other sustainable fields.

The event will also provide a platform for visitors to familiarise themselves with career paths in AI, robotics, advanced manufacturing, virtual reality, and data analysis, along with employment opportunities in engineering, management, information technology, customer service, finance and banking, investments, aviation, and communications.

Meanwhile, the International Education Show, a collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority, will run from 18th to 21st October, and will feature the participation of a large number of universities and academic institutions from the UAE, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Malaysia, India, and Cyprus.

The show will allow students to select from leading, cutting-edge higher education programmes and various academic majors — from medicine, engineering, and management to the latest study programmes tailored to our modern day and age.

The Exhibition will see the organisation of several workshops and training programmes to boost the qualifications of the UAE graduates, supporting them to obtain suitable jobs and helping them identify and select careers that fit with their talents while ensuring their professional growth.

The Education Show will provide excellent opportunities for students to choose higher education programmes and learn about the admissions requirements of the top national and foreign universities.