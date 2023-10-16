Ras Al Khaimah to host 6th International Conference on Global Warming

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Under the auspices of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah, the Ras Al Khaimah Environmental Protection & Development Authority (EPDA) will host the '6th International Conference on Global Warming: The Critical Role of Oceans', from 4th to 7th December 2023, in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

The conference is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to be held in Dubai.

Dr. Saif Mohammed Al Ghais, Director General of EPDA, told a press conference that was held to unveil details of the event that the conference will bring together experts from around the world to discuss the latest findings and solutions to help mitigate the impacts of global warming on the planet, especially the Oceans. “We believe that understanding the dangers associated with global warming and identifying how we can work together is key to finding solutions.”

The conference will feature presentations by experts in the field of oceanography, ecosystem restoration, climate science and environmental policy. Along with keynote speeches, student presentations and panels attendees will have the opportunity to network and participate in interactive workshops on the latest technology and innovations to combat greenhouse gas emissions and promote climate resilience, he added.

On the cusp of COP28, he continued, the four-day international conference brings together environmental scientists, conservationists, policy-makers, and the public to share knowledge on the current Ocean-related patterns, trends, and innovations in climate change mitigation,and resilience.

The conference will be interactive, dynamic and innovative, with a mix of oral presentations, discussion/working groups and poster displays.