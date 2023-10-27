UAE President receives phone call from President of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in which they addressed bilateral relations and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation to achieve further progress, development, and prosperity for both nations.

During the call, His Highness the President and President Aliyev discussed cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, particularly in vital investment, economic, developmental, and renewable energy sectors. These sectors align with the priorities of both countries in achieving sustainable development.

The President of Azerbaijan praised key developmental projects implemented by the UAE in Azerbaijan. In particular, he highlighted the Garadagh Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant, developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) in Azerbaijan. With a production capacity of 230 megawatts, it stands as the largest operational power plant of its kind in the region and the first independent solar energy project based on foreign investment in Azerbaijan.

The Garadagh Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant in Azerbaijan was inaugurated shortly before the start of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) hosted by the UAE in November. This event represents the UAE’s significant contributions to accelerating global efforts in identifying sustainable solutions and advancing climate action.

