Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Leaders of Today for Tomorrow 2023 class at HCT

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) celebrated the graduation of the Leaders of Today for Tomorrow 2023 cohort. The cohort was made up of male and female graduates from the HCT colleges in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra Region.

The graduates, totalling 899, hailed from HCT’s bachelor’s programmes in the disciplines of engineering, health sciences, computer information science (CIS), applied media, business and education.

The ceremony took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), in the presence of Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and HCT Chancellor; and Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, HCT President and CEO, together with the Executive Deans of the HCT campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah, and several dignitaries, officials, administrative and teaching staff, and parents of the graduating students.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem and a video titled Shaping the Future, showcasing HCT’s advanced educational environment, its specialised programmes and the quality of HCT Graduates.

Subsequently, Dr. Al Ayyan delivered a speech on behalf of the HCT Board of Trustees, expressing the highest gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their continuous support of HCT’s journey and its vital role in preparing national human capital in line with the nation’s aspirations.

Dr. Al Ayyan affirmed HCT’s commitment to the development of its students and graduates, in accordance with its long-term goals, thus ensuring its position at the vanguard of applied education, as well as its keen focus on attaining high-quality outcomes to address the labour market's changes. He highlighted HCT’s new 2023-2028 strategy, “Shaping the Future”, which is based on the pillars of inclusivity and integration, enabling HCT to prepare future professionals with Bachelor and Professional Diploma qualifications in partnership with public and private sector employers.

As a result, the institution is proactively supporting the enhancement of graduate employment opportunities, making them the first choice for the job market.

On behalf of the HCT Board of Trustees, Dr. Al Ayyan announced the graduation of the 899 male and female graduates from the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Region campuses, who successfully completed their studies and rightfully earned their university certificates.

The graduates expressed their deep gratitude to the wise leadership for its support and encouragement and for its commitment to providing them with the best educational opportunities. They also appreciated the efforts of their families, professors, and all those who stood by their side, supporting their journey of success and empowerment, affirming their determination to prove themselves in the job market as productive and creative leaders in their fields, and working towards a better and sustainable future for their country.

The graduation ceremony then proceeded with H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presenting the certificates to the graduates.