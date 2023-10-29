UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türkiye

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, extending his congratulations on the centennial anniversary of the Republic's establishment.

During the call, His Highness conveyed his best wishes for ongoing progress and prosperity for Türkiye, its government, and people.

His Highness affirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and Türkiye, emphasising their mutual commitment to further reinforce these ties at all levels to meet the aspirations of the two nations for development and prosperity.

President Erdogan expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the congratulatory message, acknowledging the sincere sentiments extended towards Türkiye and its citizens. He also wished for continued progress in the UAE and for further growth and prosperity in relations between the two countries.