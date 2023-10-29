Monday 30 October 2023 - 1:49:13 am
English
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو
العربية English বাংলা 中文 Deutsch Español فارسی Français עִבְרִית हिन्दी Bahasa Italiano മലയാളം پښتو português Русский සිංහල Türkçe اردو

Sun 29-10-2023 20:56 PM

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türkiye


ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, extending his congratulations on the centennial anniversary of the Republic's establishment.

During the call, His Highness conveyed his best wishes for ongoing progress and prosperity for Türkiye, its government, and people.

His Highness affirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and Türkiye, emphasising their mutual commitment to further reinforce these ties at all levels to meet the aspirations of the two nations for development and prosperity.

President Erdogan expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the congratulatory message, acknowledging the sincere sentiments extended towards Türkiye and its citizens. He also wished for continued progress in the UAE and for further growth and prosperity in relations between the two countries.

Khoder Nashar

Emirates News Agency
About WAM - The Emirates News Agency WAM Services Contact us Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions Sitemap
Content
Emirates World Business Sports

Albums