UAE Rulers condole with King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salman

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, over the death of Shaikha Noura bint Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to the Bahraini King.