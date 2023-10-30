Gov Games 2024: Dubai opens new avenues for youth sports

DUBAI, 30th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the organising committee of the Gov Games announced the fifth edition of the high-energy team-building challenge will be held from 29 February to 3 March 2024.

The committee also revealed that registrations for the 5th edition of the Gov Games will be open from November 15, 2023, to February 1, 2024. Participation applications are welcome from both local and federal government entities, as well as teams participating in the Community, Cities and Junior categories.

Gov Games Juniors

Last year, Gov Games announced the introduction of a new category for the 5th edition, welcoming junior participants aged 10 to 13. This addition aims to foster strategic thinking, teamwork, and mental and physical strength. Participants will undergo an enriching experience that enhances their character and motivates them to improve themselves.

Golden Sponsor

The organizing committee of the Gov Games proudly announced DAMAC Properties as the Golden Sponsor for the 5th edition of the Gov Games. An agreement was signed by Marwan bin Essa, Director of Gov Games, and Ali Sajwani, Managing Director, Operations and Technology for Damac Properties.

Marwan bin Essa expressed his appreciation for Damac’s sponsorship of the 5th edition of the Gov Games for a duration of three years. He stated, “The Gov Games solidify Dubai's position as a sports destination and one of the most active and engaging cities in the world. These games spread the significant positive impact of sports on physical and mental health and strategic thinking. They foster a competitive spirit that nurtures teamwork and enhances communication among participants.”

Ali Sajwani commented, “Damac's sponsorship of the 5th edition of the Gov Games reflects the company's commitment to supporting various events that contribute to improving individuals' quality of life and enhancing community well-being, aligning with our social responsibility. We are delighted to be part of the Gov Games and contribute to its goals of promoting cooperation, harmony, strategic thinking, and physical and mental strength through teamwork. This sponsorship highlights the power of team spirit in facing challenges, overcoming obstacles, and encouraging physical and mental energies.”

The Gov Games receive high-level support from a group of leading institutions and companies from both the public and private sectors. In anticipation of its 5th edition, the event boasts a distinguished lineup of sponsors, featuring DP World as an Official Partner, Dubai Sports Council as a Strategic Sponsor, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Damac Properties as Golden Sponsors, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as a Silver Sponsor.

More details about the Gov Games can be obtained on www.govgames.ae, or on the social media handles, including Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook @GovGames.



