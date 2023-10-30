Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends Al Kaabi, Al Ketbi weddings

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Saeed Khalfan Al Kaabi and Rashid Awadh Al Ketbi, for the marriage of their sons Salem Saeed Al Kaabi to the daughter of Musabbeh Saeed Al Kaabi, and Awadh Rashid Al Ketbi to the daughter of Ghanem Salem Al Ketbi.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, and several senior officials and family members also attended the reception, which was held today at Majlis Rabdan in Abu Dhabi.

