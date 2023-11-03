Mansour bin Zayed attends Flag Day ceremony

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court Friday raised the flag of the United Arab Emirates on the flagpole of Qasr Al Watan as part of a ceremony marking the Flag Day, which falls on the third of November every year.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour expressed his pride in this dear national occasion, stressing that the flag of the United Arab Emirates will remain high thanks to the wisdom and vision of the UAE leadership and the determination of its people.

Sheikh Mansour added that the United Arab Emirates, established by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Founding Fathers, and late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has reached a prestigious position at the global level thanks to its distinctive track record of achievements across all fronts.

“The country has reached a prestigious position on the global level with its qualitative achievements and outstanding projects. With God's permission, our beloved nation will continue with confidence and determination to the future with more excellence and distinction,” Sheikh M Mansour added.

He called upon Allah Almighty to protect the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates, and to perpetuate the blessings of goodness, security, and prosperity across the nation.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Chairman of the National Media Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Ahmed Mohamed Al Hameeri, Secretary-General of Presidential Court; Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Advisor at the Presidential Court; Faris Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Presidential Court; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Office; Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; and Saif Sultan Al Aryani; Advisor at the Presidential Court; along with other high-ranking officials at the Presidential Court.