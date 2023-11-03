SPC Free Zone announces exclusive package for publishers at SIBF 2023

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2023 (WAM) -- Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has introduced exclusive packages for publishers and entities in the cultural sector participating in the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) taking place at Sharjah Expo Center from 1-12 November.

The SPC Free Zone presents the Limited-time Publishers Startup Package, enabling prospective entrepreneurs to acquire a business licence and an investor visa for AED 6,500. This comprehensive package encompasses a Business License, Memorandum of Association, Lease Agreement, Certificate of Formation, Share Certificate, E-Channel Registration, Establishment Card, Medicals and Emirates ID, designed to accommodate up to 7 shareholders.

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at the Sharjah Book Authority and Acting Director of SPC Free Zone, said: “We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and flexible, practical solutions to meet the needs of publishers. Today, SPC Free Zone offers a unique opportunity during SIBF for all those working in the publishing and creative industries to access exclusive advantages tailored for participants in this event, in addition to the many other services and facilities provided to the free zone's members.”

He added, “SPC Free Zone will continue its mission to support publishers and enhance its status as a hub for nurturing the creative and publishing industry, providing a conducive environment for creativity, knowledge exchange, and raising the quality of educational and cultural content.”

SPC Free Zone stands out as the first-of-its-kind publishing free zone for entrepreneurs and investors aiming to establish their businesses in the UAE. Widely renowned for its ease of registration and licensing speed, it collaborates with a diverse range of industry stakeholders and serves as the central hub for 1,500 publishers and investors hailing from over 40 countries. This role enables the creation and dissemination of top-notch educational and cultural content, ensuring its accessibility to readers both regionally and globally.

As a pioneering entity, the specialised free zone actively champions literacy initiatives and fosters learning through strategic partnerships with government and private entities, including the Emirates Publishers Association. SPC Free Zone is also home to Lightning Source Sharjah, the unprecedented large-scale print-on-demand facility in the Middle East and North Africa. This cutting-edge facility empowers publishers to respond to the growing consumer demand in the region with notable speed and efficiency.

